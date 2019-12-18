Haryana: Transport Minister asks officials to stop ‘illegal’ pvt buses

Private bus and some Haryana Roadways buses also plying during Haryana Roadways Strike at ISBT Sector 5 in Panchkula on Wednesday, October 24 2018. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Private bus and some Haryana Roadways buses also plying during Haryana Roadways Strike at ISBT Sector 5 in Panchkula on Wednesday, October 24 2018. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma Tuesday directed officers of the state transport department and the excise and taxation department to take strict steps to stop illegal private buses to prevent revenue loss to the state. Speaking to reporters at his office in the Civil Secretariat Tuesday, Sharma said, “It has come to my notice that a large number of private buses were plying on the roads. The district-wise number of such buses is very high and due to this, the transport department is losing revenue.”

He said that the process of adding 1,000 new buses to the fleet of its public transport has been initiated. He said that 367 new buses will be added to the fleet of its public transport by March 31, 2020, and orders for 100 buses have already been issued, while the remaining buses will also be included soon.

He said that at present the bus fare in Haryana is less than Punjab and Himachal and the state government has no plans to increase the bus fares.

The Transport Minister said that a meeting has been held with the representatives of the employees union. He said that the employees of every district were asked to share their feedback and they were informed that their demands would be considered.

A roadways employees’ union leader, Dalbir Kirmara, told The Indian Express that they have raised the issue of kilometre scheme in the meeting but the minister pointed out the matter was pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “We will keep opposing the scheme as it’s neither in the interest of the public nor the government,” claimed Kirmara.

