Haryana tourism minister announces new scheme, residents will now be able to provide home stays

The Minister of Tourism for Haryana, Kanwar Pal, while delivering a speech at the Pinjore Heritage Festival, on Saturday announced the launch of a scheme in the near future which will allow residents of any district and town of the state to provide home stays to tourists.

“To give tourism in the state a boost, the government is in the process of developing a scheme that will allow the tourists to stay at the homes of people. Under this scheme, any person will be allowed to make arrangements for stay at their own homes,” said Pal.

Talking about the benefits of the scheme, he said, “The scheme will prove beneficial in a way that it will increase the income of the people. Our goal is not to build hotels, but to make the tourists aware of the tradition and culture of the state. It will only happen when they stay with our people, eat with them and live in our societies. I think this will not only attract more tourists but also make their trips cheaper. Not just the wealthy, but even a common man travels, and this scheme will help them as well, as they will get good and affordable options for stay.”

Pal insisted that an increase in tourism will save the environment. “Once people start visiting places like this and start interacting with nature, issues of environment will also decrease as they fall in love with nature. This is not just the work of a department, but an increase in tourism will save our environment,” he said.

Kanwar Pal holds charge of many ministries including Education, Forest, Tourism, Parliamentary affairs, and Hospitality.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism, Vijai Vardhan, also spoke on the occasion about the rich history of Pinjore Gardens, the venue of the festival.

“We had started with the festival in 2007 after we carried on the gardens’ restoration work for two years. It was in 2005 that we passed a global tender for the restoration of the garden. These are one of the few oldest and well maintained Mughal gardens in the world. Pinjore is also culturally rich as it is said, that the five pandavs stayed here during the time of Mahabharata,” he said.

