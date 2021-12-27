Haryana tops Citizen Centric Governance Index

The state of Haryana has secured the top position in Citizen Centric Governance Sector Ranking for the year 2021. According to a government spokesperson, the state topped Group A category by securing a collective score of 0.914 in Citizen Centric Governance and four indicators. The Citizen Centric Governance indicator is focused on outcomes like Right to Service Act, grievance redress mechanism (GRM) and the progress made by state governments in providing the services online.

Home Minister Amit Shah released the Good Governance Index 2021 on the occasion of Good Governance Day, on December 25, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This index is prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

“Taking forward the vision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana proved its mettle in various IT driven initiatives in the state. These initiatives are not only bringing positive results but also ensuring the state moves towards good governance with the help of e-governance. Now, people can avail the benefits of government schemes from the comfort of their homes through one click. In Haryana, a system has been developed under which people do not have to make frequent visits to headquarters or to district offices to get their work done. Now, people can take advantage of all the government schemes at nearest community service centres in their villages or online. Apart from this, Haryana has been a leader among the ‘Fastest Growing States’ in the Sustainable Development Goals Index (SDG Index) 2020-21,” the government spokesperson said.