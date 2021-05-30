Haryana too declares support for kids who lost parents to Covid

As per Haryana government’s announcement, the state will give an amount of Rs 2,500 per child per month as financial aid to the families who are taking care of such orphaned children. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Haryana government on Saturday announced a relief package for children who have lost both their parents to Covid-19.

Announcing the financial support measures, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We are taking a significant step towards securing the future of children who have lost both parents to Covid-19 by launching Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana.

This package would be given to rehabilitate and assist children below 18 years of age who have lost both their parents, surviving parent, legal guardian, adoptive parents due to Covid-19 and are either living in Child Care Institutions or are living with their guardians.”

Earlier last week, Punjab government had announced Rs 1,500 monthly social security pension and free education up to graduation for children orphaned due to Covid-19 beginning July 1 this year.

As per Haryana government’s announcement, the state will give an amount of Rs 2,500 per child per month as financial aid to the families who are taking care of such orphaned children.

“This financial assistance would be given till the child turn 18 years of age. Further, an amount of Rs 12,000 annually would also be deposited in the bank accounts of such children as other expenses till they reach 18 years of age and are pursuing education,” a government spokesperson said.

“Haryana government will also provide a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per orphaned child per month to the Child Care Institution for the upbringing of such children who are living in these institutions. At present, 59 Child Care Institutes are functional in Haryana. This amount will be deposited in the bank account as a recurring deposit and the maturity amount will be given on attaining the age of 21 years, while all other expenses will be borne by the Child Care Institutions only. In case of adolescent girls orphaned due to Covid-19, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to ensure their sensitive care and proper protection. An amount of Rs 51,000 will be credited in accounts of all these girls under Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana and at the time of their marriage this amount along with the interest would be given to them,” Khattar announced as state government’s financial support package.

He added, “A mobile tablet will be given to such students studying in Classes VIII to XII and those enrolled in vocational courses”.

The state also lauded the efforts of private sector in Haryana’s anti-Covid fight.

“From providing ambulance vehicles, PPE kits for doctors and other health workers, sanitisers, masks, medicines and

other necessary materials the corporate sector left no stone unturned in helping the government to strengthen the health infrastructure,” a government spokesperson said.

He added: “Chief Minister inaugurated four oxygen production plants in three government hospitals in Gurgaon on Friday. In collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, two plants of 1 ton and 0.5-ton capacity were inaugurated in Civil Hospital Sector 10 in Gurgaon which will be able to supply uninterrupted oxygen supply to about 100 to 150 beds. Similarly, another two plants having a capacity of 1 ton each were inaugurated at ESI Hospital Sector 9A and ESI Hospital Sector 3 Manesar. Haryana has also received four oxytrucks through CSR Advisory Board with the help of Raytheon Technology. These oxytrucks imported from Germany are used by the Army for its soldiers in difficult and inaccessible areas.”