Haryana initiates move to withdraw FIRs registered during farmers’ agitation

The Haryana government Friday initiated a state-wide move to withdraw the FIRs registered against farmers from September 9 last year during the agitation against the three contentious central farm laws. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora sent a letter to all district magistrates in this regard.

“You are requested to send your comments on FIRs registered against farmers in Haryana during farmer agitation from 09.09.2020 to till date, along with full facts, stage of the case and specific recommendation whether the FIR registered so, can be withdrawn in public interest along with independent opinion/report of District Attorney/Superintendent of Police concerned to the Government immediately,” the letter read.

In his reply on the floor of the House on the concluding day of the state Vidhan Sabha’s winter session, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said, “As per the police records, 276 cases have been registered during the farmers’ agitation so far. Of these, four cases are registered under serious offences. Out of 272 cases, chargesheet has been prepared in 178 cases. As many as 158 cases are still untraceable. The cancellation report of eight cases has been prepared and cancellation report of four cases has been filed. The process of cancellation of 29 cases is going on. The state government will withdraw all the cases registered against farmers except cases involving heinous crimes such as rape, murder, etc.”

Responding to a question raised in the House regarding compensation for the farmers, Khattar had said, “At present, talks are going on with the farmers. According to the CID report, the post-mortem of 46 farmers has been done. During interaction with farmers, it had been found that the number of deceased farmers from Haryana is 73. Investigation in this matter is still going on. The decision regarding compensation will be taken only after holding discussions.”