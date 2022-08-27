Haryana to train officers for monitoring narcotics movement, quick action

A special seminar will be organised in Haryana in the coming days to provide training to officers and employees of various departments to monitor the movement of narcotics and ensure speedy action at all levels in registered cases.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal chaired a meeting of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday and said that “police, health, social justice and empowerment departments shall participate in this seminar so that all the departments can take this programme ahead with mutual coordination. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) shall be modernised so that the investigation process in FSL can be further expedited”.

Kaushal also directed the officers that “State Drug Controller should keep a strict vigil on the supply and use of chemicals and other raw material used for making medicines in the state. Separate monitoring committees should be constituted for this. Apart from this, a portal should also be prepared on which monitoring committees can upload their reports. Also, DC should review the district-level committee after conducting a monthly meeting. It should be ensured to update the information and decisions of these meetings on the portal of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau. SDM shall visit the drug de-addiction centres once in a month in their respective districts and take cognisance of the activities being carried out there and submit the report in the monthly meeting to be held at the district level. They also have to update their tour on Prayas application.”

Kaushal also asked the officers to launch awareness campaigns for youth.