Haryana to train Agniveers for recruitment, says CM Khattar

The Haryana government will arrange coaching under the Agnipath scheme of the Central government for youths to serve as Agniveers either in the Army, Navy or the Air Force.

The youths will be asked to mark their choice at the time of Class 11 admission, with the training initially being started in batches of 50 in 200 Haryana schools.

Friday’s decision to train Agniveers was taken during a meeting held between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh of Air Force Training Command, Headquarters, Bangalore.

“It was also decided in the meeting that there will be training courses at different levels which will include both physical and academic. For physical training, preference will be given to Zilla Sainik Board and willing ex-servicemen who have been in Army Training Institutes and Recruiting Offices during their service. The services of school teachers will be taken for the academic course. Initially the training programme will be conducted on weekends and for one month during summer vacations,” the government spokesperson said.

Recently, the Centre had announced the opening of 10 new Sainik schools across the country. Haryana already has two Sainik schools — at Kunjpura and Rewari. “It is our endeavor that out of the 10 new Sainik Schools, Haryana should get one at least. We already have land available at Matanhail in Jhajjar,” Khattar told Manavendra Singh.

“In the meeting, Manavendra Singh informed the Chief Minister in detail about the Agniveer recruitment process. He said that Class 10 pass youths will be recruited as Agniveers (General Duty) and Class 12 pass youths will be recruited as Agniveers (Technical). This year, the age limit is 17 to 23 years. After serving, all Agniveers will be given skill qualification certificates from the Army. They can then get civilian jobs,” the spokesperson said.

Singh added that for recruitment in the Navy and Air Force the minimum eligibility will be Class 12 pass (with science subjects) and for Army, Class 10 and 12 (with arts subjects). He also apprised the Chief Minister that there is a plan to recruit 42,000 Agniveers in the Army, while 3,000 Agniveers will be employed in the Navy and Air Force.

Separate marks will be given to the youth who have obtained NCC A, B and C certificates, with cadets who participate in Republic Day parades of NCC getting preference.

Coaching will also be given in ITI and multi-technical institutes

“Agniveer coaching facility will also be provided free of cost to the children of such families on the lines of the benefits of government schemes given to the families of Haryana government having an annual income of up to Rs. 1.80 Lakh. The syllabus will be prepared by the School Education Department. The coaching facilities will also be available for the students of industrial training institutes and multi-technical institutions”, the spokesperson said.