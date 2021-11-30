Haryana to test international travellers on 8th day of their arrival

Haryana will test international travellers arriving in the state from 12 “at risk” nations on the 8th day of their arrival to prevent the spread of infection.

After a meeting on Tuesday, officials apprised health minister Anil Vij that “travellers arriving from countries in Europe including “at-risk” nations such as the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel are being tested at the airport and those who are found negative are being tested by the health department teams on the 8th day to prevent the spread of infection.

After the Union government’s meeting with the states on Covid-19 preparedness in wake of the new variant, Vij said that Haryana was fully prepared to tackle the fresh surge. He added that if required, new restrictions shall be introduced for international travellers in the state, adding that the health department has been asked to intensify its ongoing vaccination and testing campaign across the state.

Keeping in view the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the speculated third wave, the Haryana government on Tuesday asked all Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, Inspectors General of Police and Superintendents of Police of all the districts to ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing, maintaining hygiene etc. among the people in their respective districts and jurisdictions.

Vij said, “In addition, where there is a possibility of congestion, like all schools, industries, business premises, railway stations, bus stands, etc., agencies such as police, health, municipal and civic committees, Covid-19 protocols will be strictly enforced by challaning those who do not wear masks in public places.”

“To deal with Omicron, the new variant identified by South Africa, and the possible third wave, health department officials and other departments will have to be alert and increase testing by continuously making people aware to protect themselves against Covid-19,” Vij said.

Officials said that currently 12,000 tests are being conducted daily, but the health department was aiming to raise it to 40,000 tests per day.

Vij also directed officials that daily telephonic conversations should be conducted by health department teams with the travellers coming from abroad and information about their health should be obtained so that in case of any symptoms, their treatment can be started.

He also directed the officials that patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) should also be tested for Covid so that the infection can be prevented from spreading. Officials said that the department has enough essential medicines and so far 79 PSA oxygen plants have been set up in various hospitals in the state. RTPCR labs are also being established in 22 districts, of which some are operational.

Haryana withdraws order to reopen schools from December 1

In wake of apprehensions of another Covid surge, the state government has decided to withdraw its decision of reopening all the government and private schools. Earlier, the state government had decided to reopen all schools with full capacity from December 1.

On Monday evening, there were 142 active Covid patients in Haryana, including 16 new cases. Of these, there were 135 patients who were under home isolation. No death due to Covid-19 was reported anywhere in the state on Monday. Till Monday evening, the state had administered over 2.85 vaccine doses (including first and second dose).