Haryana to start opening industries April 20 onwards

Langar being served to labourers at Industrial Area in Ludhiana, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Langar being served to labourers at Industrial Area in Ludhiana, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We shall duly abide the direction given to us and definitely emerge victorious and defeat this pandemic.”

The Haryana government has already initiated the process of preparing a district-wise graded exit plan from the lockdown’s second phase. Certain trades and industries are expected to be opened after April 20, the day the prime minister said states can take a call after assessing the situation.

“Today, the prime minister has told us a formula of the lockdown. He said we need to introduce more stringent measures to enforce the lockdown till April 20. There is a possibility that strictness increases till April 20. So, till April 20, we shall have to be disciplined and follow the regulations of lockdown. After April 20, in all those areas where coronavirus has lesser impact, there have been talks of giving relaxations. We should bring down our graph of COVID-19 cases in the coming five days till April 20,” Khattar said.

“We are waiting for the Government of India’s detailed guidelines on the possible relaxations that can be given to industries and establishments. At least the date has now been finalised and industry can also have a hope and begin preparing to resume their functioning. Officers are also in process of identifying such establishments that can be considered for resuming functioning while following principles of lockdown and social distancing,” a senior government officer told The Indian Express.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the government has identified zones that shall be covered under ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ categories.

“After April 20, we will implement our planning on how to begin the industries that have self-sustaining capacity. The state is divided into three zones – red, orange and green depending upon the number of COVID-19 cases and the areas’ vulnerability. We will begin with opening industries in the green zones. Then, we will explore areas that have the capability of getting out of ‘orange’ category into the green zones. There are around 140 blocks across the state that are being monitored on a daily basis. All those blocks that are free of coronavirus till date shall be included in the green zone,” he added.

Dushyant said preference will be given to industries that will be able to keep their manpower inside the industry’s premises and ensure social distancing norms.

