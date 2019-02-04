Haryana to splurge Rs 65,000 a day on housekeeping at new PWD resthouse

THE HARYANA government will spend over Rs 65,000 a day only on housekeeping of the newly constructed PWD resthouse, inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Sector 1, Panchkula, last week. In all, around Rs 19.50 lakh will be spent on its housekeeping in a month.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 36 crore, the plush resthouse that rivals a hotel, has two VIP suites for the Governor and CM besides 59 rooms for officers and 18 twin-sharing rooms. Bureaucrats are calling it Haryana’s answer to the well-appointed UT guesthouse near the Sukhna Lake. But the state appears all set to take its standards of hospitality to another level with its top-notch housekeeping.

The Haryana Public Works Department has floated tenders for the housekeeping services for a period of three months at an estimated cost of Rs 57.90 lakh.

“Two agencies have applied, but a decision is yet to be taken,” Harpal Singh, PWD executive engineer, told Chandigarh Newsline.

As per the Detailed Notice Inviting Tender (DNIT), the work will include “brooming and swabbing of all floor areas including corridors and stair cases with standard cleaning material (daily). Regular manual/vacuum cleaning of house items & removing cobwebs/dust etc. Cleaning of mirrors/windows glass panes and glass aluminium doors frames cloth dusting of furniture and fixtures of the rooms (sic).” The work also includes changing of linen and towels.

The notice states that the agency concerned will have to ensure “removal of stains from floors, cabins, pantries, control room and all other areas in the complex, besides maintaining all smooth surfaces, fittings and fixtures by suitably polishing the same with environment-friendly cleaning agents”.

The notice says the agency must make sure that it uses “material of reputed brand and if local brand is used by the agency, the branded material will be procured by the department in order to maintain the quality of cleanliness at the cost of the agency”.

The building has a total of 107 air-conditioned rooms. Other than rooms for officers and six VIP suites with living rooms, it has 17 dormitories, a living room, PA room, dining room, VIP waiting room, conference hall, committee room, driver room, and a multipurpose hall.

The building has three blocks with four storeys and one semi-basement.

It was built to deal with the rush of vivitors to the city during VVIP movements when they had to be accommodated either at Hotel Red Bishop in Panchkula or at the UT guest house in Chandigarh.