Haryana to sign MoU for providing adequate health facilities to workers

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is soon be signed between the Haryana Health Department and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for providing healthcare facilities of civil hospitals to the workers of Haryana, state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

Khattar on Wednesday held a meeting with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, in New Delhi, after which he told the media that the Centre had appreciated the work done by Haryana for the implementation of labour welfare schemes, common services and facilities for the workers in the State.

“ESI hospital services are being expanded to include adequate medical facilities for the workers in Haryana. During today’s meeting, in addition to discussions regarding the 500-bed capacity ESI Hospital project to be set up in Gurugram, detailed discussions were held regarding 5 other ESI hospitals, nursing colleges and ESI dispensaries to be set up in the state. There will be an MoU between the Haryana Health Department and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation soon. Different types of data of workers will also be shared”, Khattar said.

Aravali Safari Park project to be set up on 10,000 acres

Khattar also said that various other related topics were discussed in detail in context of providing world-class identity and format to Aravali Safari Park. “The Aravali Safari Park project will be an important component towards the development of Haryana as a tourist hub. The site and land have been identified for the establishment of the safari project. The Union Minister appreciated the work done by the Haryana government for restoration and conservation of the Aravali region,” Khattar said.

“The Union Minister has also asked for the inclusion of Haryanvi regional cultural identity in the format of Aravali safari. In order to give the project a world-class identity and design to Aravali Safari, some world-class safari parks established in different countries of the world will also be visited,” Khattar added.