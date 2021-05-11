Haryana to set up isolation centres in each village to fight Covid spread

In wake of the increasing transmission rate in rural areas, the state government has decided to set up isolation centres in all the villages.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana on Monday touched the 25.30 per cent mark, as the state collected 49,703 samples for testing of which 12,718 returned positive. The cumulative positivity rate reached 7.97 per cent and the fatality rate was 0.92 per cent, as another 161 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

With 16,192 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the number of active Covid patients on Monday was 113,232 and the recovery rate was pegged at 81.07 per cent. As on Monday evening, there were 1515 patients in critical condition, out of which 1,242 were on oxygen support, while 273 patients were on ventilator support.

In the last 24 hours, Gurgaon has added 2749 new cases, Faridabad added 1347 cases, Sonipat 878 cases, Hisar 1185 cases, Ambala 373 cases, Karnal 567 cases, Panipat 513 cases, Rohtak 336 cases, Rewari 232 cases, Panchkula 367 cases, Kurukshetra 263 cases, Yamunanagar 286 cases, Sirsa 538 cases, Mahendragarh 690 cases, Bhiwani 660 cases, Jhajjar 281 cases, Palwal 377 cases, Fatehabad 373 cases, Kaithal 119 cases, Jind 287 cases, Nuh 138 cases and Charkhi Dadri 159 cases.

The maximum number of patients — 17 — died in Rohtak, followed by 16 patients each died in Hisar, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani. Gurgaon reported 12 deaths, , Faridabad 10 deaths, Sonipat two deaths, Ambala 10 deaths, Panipat 10 deaths, Panchkula four deaths, Kurukshetra three deaths, Yamunanagar nine deaths, Sirsa nine deaths, Palwal two deaths, Fatehabad five deaths, Kaithal eight deaths and Jind 12 deaths.

According to the state government, the incidence of Covid-19 transmission was faster in rural areas and to help the village bodies combat the virus the government on Monday announced that it shall be releasing up to Rs 50,000 per gram panchayat.

“Isolation wards will be set up in villages through these funds along with purchase of other necessary items associated with Covid treatment — such as oximeters, steam machines, thermometers and blood pressure monitoring machines — so that the fight against the second wave of this pandemic can be amped up in rural areas,” a government spokesperson said.

Haryana’s deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, chaired a meeting with officers of the Panchayat Department in which he gave his nod for the release of funds to gram panchayats.

“To curb the Covid infection spread in rural areas, it is mandatory to set up treatment facilities within the villages for which the state will provide funds to the panchayats immediately. The government will allocate funds of Rs 30,000 to all the villages having population of less than 10,000. Those with more than 10,000 population will be allocated Rs 50,000. Covid isolation centres will be built in chaupals, government schools and anganwadi centers of the villages. A team will be constituted to operate these centres, which will include Health Staff (ANM), Anganwadi Workers and Gram Panchayat representatives. These teams will be monitored by the in-charge of the CHC and PHC”, Dushyant Chautala said.