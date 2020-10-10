Haryana to set up 2 control rooms on curbing pollution

“Control of air pollution during winter will require greatly enhanced vigilance on ground so that sources, such as industrial stacks and garbage dumping and use of illegal fuel are checked," the Chief Secretary said.

In a bid to reduce the increasing pollution levels in the National Capital Region of Haryana, two control rooms will be set up by the state government in Gurugram and Faridabad districts which will be functioning round the clock. For this, special training will be imparted to the employees concerned.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of Haryana Pollution Control Board held here on Friday.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary, while ensuring compliance with the directions of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) ordered a ban on the use of diesel generator sets (other than essential/emergency services) in Faridabad and Gurugram. He said electricity from the grid can be supplied without disruptions in these areas, which would then obviate the need for diesel generators.

He directed the officers that large construction projects, including highways and metro, should provide an undertaking to the State Pollution Control Boards or Pollution Control Committees that they will assure adherence to the prescribed norms and guidelines for dust management. Along with this, industries, particularly in the red and orange category, will provide an undertaking to the State Pollution Control Boards or Pollution Control Committees that they will use only authorised fuel.

“Ensure enforcement and full compliance with the action plan on the identified pollution hot spots through ground-level surveillance; (carry out) night patrolling so as to ensure zero tolerance for all sources of pollution,” Vardhan said.

“Control of air pollution during winter will require greatly enhanced vigilance on ground so that sources, such as industrial stacks and garbage dumping and use of illegal fuel are checked. The use of all technologies for dust management, including smog-guns, should be extensively used during this period,” Vardhan said.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers concerned to specifically set up pollution control rooms in Gurugram and Faridabad.

