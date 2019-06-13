Haryana to revise land acquisition compensation for Green Corridor

The government has decided to revise compensation for land to be acquired for 152 D Green Corridor (National Highway). Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made an announcement in this regard after a meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Khattar led a delegation of agitating farmers to meet Gadkari in an attempt to pacify the agitating farmers. For the past few months, farmers of 25 villages in Jind and Dadri districts have been sitting on a dharna terming the already announced compensation award as insufficient. As many as 4,000 acres of land will be acquired for the Green Corridor (National Highway) which will be constructed from Ismailabad (Kurukshetra) to Kotputli in Rajasthan.

Khattar said that they would try to give reasonable prices to these farmers in lieu of acquisition of their land. According to the CM, earlier the collector rate of the land was very low but it was increased during BJP regime, though compensation award for these farmers was pronounced before the increase.

Farmers’ leader Ramesh Dalal, however, said that the compensation amount was low in comparison to market rate of the land in the villages concerned. “In Dadri district, there are instances in which the land was sold at the rate of Rs 97 lakh per acre in 2011, but now the government was offering just Rs 9 lakh per acre in lieu of acquisition of their land. Likewise in Julana (Jind), the land was acquired at the rate of 39.5 lakh per acre in 2014 for a highway but now in the same village, the government offers just Rs 11 lakh per acre to acquire the land for Green Corridor,” he claimed.

According to Dalal, the land will be acquired in villages of Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Dadri, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts, but farmers of only Dadri and Jind are on agitation against the “unfair compensation”.