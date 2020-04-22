Haryana to restart construction works, brick kilns

“As per the directions issued by the central government during lockdown, industries in the state have started opening due to which workers have started getting employment,” Arora said. “As per the directions issued by the central government during lockdown, industries in the state have started opening due to which workers have started getting employment,” Arora said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora Tuesday directed officers to start construction projects and brick kilns across the state but strictly enforce the rules of social distancing.

Chief Secretary issued these directions to the officers while chairing a meeting with all the DCs and officers of Department of Industries, Agriculture and Health to review works related to prevention of COVID-19, opening of industries for production and procurement of crops in the state.

“As per the directions issued by the central government during lockdown, industries in the state have started opening due to which workers have started getting employment. Officers have been directed to regularly monitor the industries that have resumed operations. Work has also started under MGNREGA but more and more people should be provided employment and MGNREGA labourers should be engaged more in water conservation, and irrigation related tasks,” Arora said while interacting with the officers.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industry and Commerce Department, T V S N Prasad also directed all the DCs and officers of the department to extend all possible help to the industrialists so that they do not face any difficulty in starting their industry.

Banks asked to ensure social distancing, website launched

Haryana Finance Department has come up with a website which will help customers to visit bank branches during the time-slot as per their convenience. The website — http://bankslot.haryana.gov.in – was launched by Haryana CM Mahohar Lal Khattar Tuesday. It allows customers to visit banks as per time-slot selected and also to get the service of cash delivery at home through post office.

A spokesperson said, “The citizen can enter IFSC CODE of the branch and select date and slot for visiting the bank branch. The citizen can enter required details by entering his address and place a request to withdraw amount from the Aadhaar Linked Account with minimum amount of Rs 1,000 up to a limit of Rs 10,000. After successfully filling in the details, citizen can also download the receipt. The post office will contact the citizen and facilitate delivery of cash at home.”

Sale of ACs, air-coolers, fans banned

Haryana has again barred “distribution of books by book shops to school and college students and sale of Air Conditioners, air coolers and fans and their repair shops etc.” The state government has ordered strict compliance of the order.

