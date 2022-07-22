Haryana to recruit 2,000 special police officers; priority to ex-servicemen

The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) – against vacant posts of constables – in which preference would be given to ex-servicemen of Army/CAPFs and ex-constables of disbanded HSISF/HAP battalion in the selection.

The state Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday.

It accorded approval to the proposal for engaging 2,000 SPOs across the state against vacant posts in the rank of constable under provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Police Act, 2007. The SPOs will be employed for a period of one year or up to the date of appointment of persons on regular basis, whichever is earlier.

The selection of the SPOs will be made through an interview by a board consisting of the District Superintendent of Police as chairperson and one Deputy Superintendent of Police of the district concerned (to be nominated by the District Superintendent of Police concerned) as member.

Eligible for ex gratia

SPOs who are killed/disabled/injured in the line of duty displaying bravery and extraordinary courage will be eligible for ex gratia compensation.

Minimum qualification 10+2

The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 10+2 from recognised boards for all categories. Selected SPOs shall not be posted at their home police stations but care shall be taken, as far as possible, to post them at adjoining police stations near their place of residence. These SPOs shall, after their selection, undergo a 15-day capsule course to reorient themselves to the needs of police department.

Representation to SC, BC

Adequate representation shall be given to members of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes as far as possible as per the policy of the state government. Also, the engaged SPOs will have the same powers, privileges and immunities and be liable to the same duties and responsibilities and be subject to the same authorities as an ordinary police officer.

11,664 constable posts vacant

At present, a total of 11,664 posts of constables are lying vacant in the police department. Hence, the government says, the recruitment of these SPOs will certainly play a pivotal role in strengthening the state police force.

Meanwhile, the police department has got permission for filling 5,000 posts of male constables (general duty) by direct recruitment through Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the same is under process.

Transport department

In a bid to bring in efficiency and reforms in the transport department, the state Cabinet accorded approval to the proposal regarding framing of the Service Rules, 2022, titled Transport Department Haryana (Group A) Service Rules, 2022.

These rules shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette and will be applicable for the recruitment of Additional Transport Commissioner, Joint Transport Commissioner, District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, RTA, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Deputy Transport Commissioner (Technical) and Deputy Transport Commissioner (IT).

As per the Rules, in the case of Additional Transport Commissioner/ Joint Transport Commissioner and District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, the recruitment will be done by deputation of any officer of Group A already in the service of the Government of Haryana or Government of India.

In the case of Deputy Transport Commissioner and Deputy Transport Commissioner (Technical), the recruitment will be done by promotion from amongst Assistant District Transport Officer-cum Assistant Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, or by deputation of an officer already in the service of the Government of Haryana or any other state government or the Government of India, holding analogous post.

In the case of the Deputy Transport Commissioner (IT), the recruitment will be done by deputation of an officer already in the service of the Government of Haryana or any other state government or the Government of India, holding an analogous post.