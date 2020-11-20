Haryana to ramp up testing, focus on 7 districts with Covid-positive rate higher than state average

Haryana government has now decided to conduct at least 1,000 tests daily per district in these seven districts. (Representational)

To combat fresh surge of coronavirus infections in the state, Haryana has decided to ramp up Covid-19 testing across the state, especially in the seven worst-affected districts.

In Haryana, seven districts including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Rewari, Hisar, Panipat, Panchkula, and Ambala are having Covid-positive rate higher than the state’s average of 6.82 per cent.

The state government has now decided to conduct at least 1,000 tests daily per district in these seven districts, while its aim to ramp up daily testing across the state to 30,000 tests at least.

In order to take stock of the fresh surge in new cases, the Union government has also rushed teams to the worst affected districts of four states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Manipur.

Till Friday evening, Haryana’s total count of Covid-19 patients had crossed 2,12,355 out of which 1,90,067 patients had recovered while 2,138 lost their lives. There were still over 20,150 active Covid patients in the state that included 416 patients in a critical condition. Among the critically ill patients, 358 were on oxygen support while 58 patients were on ventilators. Among the active Covid patients, a maximum of 5485 were in Faridabad, followed by Gurgaon (4655), Hisar (2125), Rewari (768), Panipat (464), Panchkula (496), and Ambala (390).

“On Thursday, we conducted over 27,000 tests in Haryana and it will keep increasing in the coming days. Necessary instructions have been issued to all the chief medical officers of all 22 districts of Haryana to ensure that minimum 10-15 contacts of each positive patient must be identified within 24 to 72 hours and isolated as per the Covid-19 guidelines. The Chief Medical Officers have also been instructed to visit all the schools, bus stands, railway station and other crowded places in their respective jurisdictions to check for all the SoPs to be followed with adequate testing facilities made available,” Haryana’s ACS (Health) Rajeev Arora told The Indian Express.

Health Minister Anil Vij chaired a meeting of the officials of state’s Health Department, Medical Education and Research, National Health Mission, Urban Local Bodies, DGP, all directors of medical colleges and the civil surgeons through video conferencing and discussed the new measures required to be taken to curb fresh surge of new cases of Covid-19 infections.

The Chief Medical Officers have also been asked to conduct outreach testing camps in open areas adhering to the Covid appropriate behaviour. Vij also asked CMOs to ensure regular monitoring of all home isolated patients by the health care providers.

“A post-Covid-care research centre has also been set up in Rohtak’s PGIMS to address the problems faced by patients recovering from the infection. Director of Nalhad Medical College, Nuh has been asked to accommodate more samples from districts Palwal and Gurgaon for testing,” Arora added.

For further expansion and smooth functioning of the Health Department in management of Covid-19, 863 posts of 21 different categories have been sanctioned to all the districts.

Vij also instructed ACS (Health) and MD (NHM) to provide radiographers in the districts, wherever required. DGP Manoj Yadava was instructed to launch mass challenging drive across the state and identify people who were not wearing face masks. The DGP was also asked to maintain a strict vigil on social gatherings at public places.

Since November 12, Haryana has reported over 17,000 new cases of infections while over 140 patients have died in these eight days.

