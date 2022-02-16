Haryana to produce undertrials in courts using video conference mode

In state’s 20 jails, there are nearly 18,500 undertrials and around 6,000 prisoners.

The Haryana government has decided to produce undertrial prisoners before courts via video conference instead of physical appearance to avoid expenditure and risks involved in their transportation between the jails and courts.

Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala confirmed Tuesday that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a green signal in this regard.

Chautala said: “We already have some equipments and more will be arranged to ensure appearance of maximum undertrials before the courts via videoconferencing. Currently, an expenditure of nearly Rs 25 crore annually is spent on the transportation of undertrials between jails to the courts. After introduction of new facility, we will be able to save this expenditure to a large extent.”

Read | Mass jailing of undertrials must end

It is learnt that senior officers of the state government will coordinate with the Punjab and Haryana High Court administration in this regard. In state’s 20 jails, there are nearly 18,500 undertrials and around 6,000 prisoners.

For trial basis, Haryana had introduced the facility of video conferencing in a few jails in 2009 itself. The trial of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh was conducted via conferencing keeping in the security concerns. The trial of self-styled godman Rampal is also being conducted via video conference.