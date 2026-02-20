Haryana to present budget on March 2

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The nearly month-long Haryana Assembly session will begin with the governor’s address on Friday and conclude on March 18, with the state budget for 2026–27 scheduled to be presented on March 2. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini says that the government has already consulted stakeholders to prepare a people-centric budget reflecting collective aspirations and translating the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ into action,
He dismissed the opposition’s stance, saying it has “no real issues to discuss” and is instead “trying to spread rumours to mislead the people.” He added that traders, industrialists, and citizens are satisfied with the recent India–US trade deal, and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic moves have left the Congress party “faded.”
Meanwhile, Congress MLAs are preparing for a combative session. Former CM and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Thursday, after which he told reporters that Congress will demand accountability from the BJP government on issues of public interest. Hooda said, “Congress MLAs will raise a wide range of issues, including unemployment, law and order, extortion, drug abuse, migration, toll collection, sports and sportspersons, the paddy scam, family identity cards and rising fertilizer prices.”
Hooda announced that Congress MLAs will stage a protest on February 24 and march to the Assembly, while State President Rao Narender Singh declared that on February 25, Congress leaders and workers will surround the Assembly to oppose changes in MNREGA.
