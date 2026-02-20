Haryana to present budget on March 2

The nearly month-long Haryana Assembly session will begin with the governor’s address on Friday and conclude on March 18, with the state budget for 2026–27 scheduled to be presented on March 2. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini says that the government has already consulted stakeholders to prepare a people-centric budget reflecting collective aspirations and translating the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ into action,

He dismissed the opposition’s stance, saying it has “no real issues to discuss” and is instead “trying to spread rumours to mislead the people.” He added that traders, industrialists, and citizens are satisfied with the recent India–US trade deal, and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic moves have left the Congress party “faded.”