Haryana to organise at least 200 job fairs every year, says Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana government has set a target of organising 200 job fairs every year to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector. Under this scheme, it will be mandatory to organize at least one employment fair or placement drive every quarter by the District Employment Office in every district of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala said, “Many initiatives have been taken by the state government to increase employment opportunities in the state. A new employment portal has been launched to provide the youths of Haryana with employment in the private sector. The details of youths in the state have been compiled on the employment portal by collecting data from various government departments, ITIs, polytechnics, and higher educational institutions. We will now aim to provide them with employment opportunities in the private sector based on their diverse skills. Not only this, private sector employers and job-aggregators have also been integrated on the employment portal. A 35-seat call centre has been set up by the Employment Department to promote details of the applicants on the employment portal and to connect these applicants with employment opportunities in the private sector. In view of the situation arising due to Covid-19, it was not possible to conduct the actual job fair this time, due to which the online job fair module has been operated by the employment department on the departmental portal.”

“At least 50,000 meritorious youth of the state will be able to clear the competitive examinations for state government job as well as in Central Government, Staff Selection Commission, Public Sector Banks, Indian Railways and Central Paramilitary Forces. Free online special coaching and training is being given for the same. On the occasion of Haryana Golden Jubilee, from November 1, 2016, under ‘Saksham Yuva Yojana’, Haryana will provide unemployment allowance and honorarium to eligible postgraduate unemployed people in lieu of 100 hours of honorary work. A Youth Allowance and Honorarium Scheme-2016′ has been started. Eligible science, engineering and science equivalent, commerce and arts graduates have been included in the scheme,” Dushyant said.

He added that from August 2019, eligible 10+2 pass candidates too been included in this scheme. Under this scheme, Rs. 3000 per month is being provided to eligible postgraduate unemployed, Rs 1500 to graduate unemployed, and Rs. 900 per month to 10+2 pass unemployed. ” Around Rs. 6000 per month is also provided in lieu of doing 100 hours of honorary work in addition to the above,” Dushyant added.

“Online provision has been made on the Saksham portal for skill training of youth. This training would be given by organisations like Haryana Skill Development Mission, Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana, Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission, Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited, Haryana Urban Local Bodies, Technical Education Department, Hartron, and Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited. After skill training, training, the organisations will also help in absorption of the trainees and give them jobs,” Dushyant said.