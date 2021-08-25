Haryana to open schools for classes 4, 5 from Sept 1

The Haryana government has decided to open schools for Classes 4 and 5 — both government and private — from September 1.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said that classes will be held while strictly following the Covid protocol. The students would be allowed to attend school only prior permission of their parents.

The state had reopened middle, high and senior secondary schools from July. Recently, BJP leader and former minister Sampat Singh had demanded immediate reopening of all schools in Haryana. He said there was no logic behind opening all crowded places including markets, railway stations, bus stands and industrial units while keeping the schools closed.