Haryana to open schools for all classes from tomorrow

Amid demand from the villagers and private schools, the Haryana government has decided to open government as well as private schools for all classes from February 10. The classes for 10-12 standard have already been resumed with effect from February 1 while the physical classes for 1-9 standard will be functional from February 10.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said Tuesday that the online classes will also continue simultaneously with the physical classes in the schools. “It will be optional for the students to attend physical classes or online classes.”

In view of decline in the number of Covid cases and positivity rate, all government officials in Haryana have been asked to join their offices from February 9. In a communication to all heads of departments Tuesday, the state government said: “Heads of department/ heads of office shall also ensure that employees wear masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly.”