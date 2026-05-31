Haryana to launch ‘Make in Haryana’ policy framework, 9 sectoral policies

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The Haryana government will launch its flagship ‘Make in Haryana Policy’ along with nine new sectoral policies at a major industry and investment event in Gurgaon on Monday. The initiative aims to boost industries, attract investment, support MSMEs, and create large-scale employment opportunities. Officials have confirmed that the event will also witness the signing of MoUs with leading companies, adding the move underscores strong investor confidence in Haryana’s industrial growth story.
The industrial push for 2026 combines technology, manufacturing, and sustainability, with the new policies designed to strengthen sector-specific ecosystems and accelerate future-ready development. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh will preside over the event, which will also see participation from senior government officials, industry leaders, investors, MSMEs, foreign delegations, and stakeholders across multiple sectors.
According to officials, Haryana’s strategic advantages—its connectivity to NCR, modern infrastructure, mature industrial base, and rapidly expanding logistics ecosystem—continue to make it a preferred investment destination. A senior official highlighted that the state is emerging strongly across sectors such as automobiles, EVs, electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, toys, sports goods, IT, data centres, and AVGC.
The government spokesperson added that the new policy framework is designed to further consolidate Haryana’s position as one of India’s leading manufacturing and investment destinations, with a focus on ease of doing business, employment generation, and robust industry partnerships.
Chief Minister Saini recently reiterated that Haryana is moving swiftly to become a leading hub for electric vehicle and automobile manufacturing in the country. He emphasised that transparent policies, skilled manpower, modern infrastructure, and excellent connectivity are being provided to investors, making Haryana one of the fastest-growing industrial states. He also noted that the state’s proximity to Delhi-NCR, coupled with strong national highway and logistics networks, makes Haryana particularly suitable for automobile and EV industries.
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