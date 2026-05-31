Haryana to launch ‘Make in Haryana’ policy framework, 9 sectoral policies

The Haryana government will launch its flagship ‘Make in Haryana Policy’ along with nine new sectoral policies at a major industry and investment event in Gurgaon on Monday. The initiative aims to boost industries, attract investment, support MSMEs, and create large-scale employment opportunities. Officials have confirmed that the event will also witness the signing of MoUs with leading companies, adding the move underscores strong investor confidence in Haryana’s industrial growth story.

The industrial push for 2026 combines technology, manufacturing, and sustainability, with the new policies designed to strengthen sector-specific ecosystems and accelerate future-ready development. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh will preside over the event, which will also see participation from senior government officials, industry leaders, investors, MSMEs, foreign delegations, and stakeholders across multiple sectors.