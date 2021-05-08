Haryana to launch a special door-to-door screening drive in rural areas to combat Covid spread

In the wake of increasing Covid-19 infections in rural areas of the state, the Haryana government, Saturday, decided to launch a door-to-door screening drive in villages or which 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams have been constituted.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a meeting with top officials of the state and panchayat department and directed officers to swiftly adopt ‘Test, Track and Treat’ strategy to curtail the virus transmission rate in rural areas.

The health screening camps by the multidisciplinary teams will try to identify people with Covid-19 symptoms. Directions were also issued to convert Dharamshalas, government schools, AYUSH centres into isolation units to contain the virus spread.

“We have to protect rural areas from this deadly infection at any cost. Therefore, every officer concerned should ensure that special vigilance is kept on every village and for this a massive Covid-19 screening campaign shall be conducted in all villages of the state. A special awareness campaign-cum-counselling of rural inhabitants shall also be done and for this officers of health department along with ASHA workers, former and present public representatives in each village will play key roles in encouraging people to get themselves tested in the screening camps. Apart from this, dedicated efforts are being made to raise awareness about safety practices and the precautionary measures to control the spread of Covid-19 infection in rural areas,” Khattar said.

“Further strengthening of medical infrastructure along with ramping up Covid-19 management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, focused clinical management shall be done in each and every village on priority basis, regarding which directions have been issued to the officers concerned,” Khattar added.

Khattar also directed officers to explore possibilities of converting Dharamshalas and government schools into isolation centres, at the earliest. “If the patient rush in the Covid care centres and hospitals increase, then these Dharamshalas, government schools having required medical facilities to treat the Covid-19 patients can be utilised so that every patient gets the needed medical care”.

Multidisciplinary teams

8,000 multidisciplinary teams led by trainee doctors including health department officials, ASHA and Anganwadi workers are being constituted across the state for screening of households. “Proper screening of every family shall be done along with the recording of their oxygen and temperature levels. If during the screening, any person is found having Covid-like symptoms of fever, cold and cough, then the person shall be advised to stay in home isolation immediately so as to prevent the possibility of infection’s spread. Approximately one team per 500 households shall be deployed,” Khattar said.

“While conducting the screening, these multidisciplinary teams would ensure that the patients having mild and moderate symptoms are immediately given prescribed preventive medicines for Covid-19 infection. Besides this, it would also be ensured that those having severe symptoms are immediately hospitalised to get the required treatment,” Khattar added.

Special screening camps in rural areas

“Since, the virus is spreading fastin rural areas, therefore, special screening camps focusing on ‘Test, Track and Treat’ strategy shall be set up in each village so that anyone having Covid-19 symptoms can be detected early and further, the possibility of infection spread can be prevented. Besides this, the Health Department has also been directed to impart necessary training to people so that they can spread the required awareness. Through these camps the officers concerned would ensure that every member of 60 lakh families residing in Haryana is tested, tracked and treated,” Khattar said.

Massive vaccination drive for journalists

In a bid to ensure the well being of every journalist, who is sincerely rendering his service in the ongoing pandemic, the CM on Saturday, announced to launch of a massive vaccination drive for all media persons in Haryana. “During the ongoing vaccination drive, the Covid-19 vaccines would be administered to every media person. Every journalist will be given priority during the vaccination drive and preparations for vaccination administration would be made at media centres in all districts,” Khattar said.