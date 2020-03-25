Haryana to keep grocery, chemist shops open, some 24X7

Home delivery of milk was done in several areas of Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) Home delivery of milk was done in several areas of Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

Haryana government Wednesday decided to keep the grocery and medicine shops open and also directed the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners not to set any operational hours for such outlets.

“If these shops are open for a fixed time, then people will gather in large numbers. So to prevent such a situation, these shops should be kept open for as long as possible and these shops should be opened at the night also,” said Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

Arora also chaired a meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee and issued necessary instructions to all the Administrative Secretaries and other senior officers.

All the Divisional and Deputy Commissioners have also been directed to “upload the list of vegetable, milk and grocery vendors along with their contact numbers on their websites according to the area or Ward in their respective districts”. Through media also, the officials will ensure that these numbers are shared with the people.

“All the DCs have also been asked to remain in contact with the traders, wholesalers, and retailers of their respective districts and ensure availability of stock of all types of essential commodities,” Arora said.

The Chief Secretary also directed that the vegetable producers should be allowed to come to the Mandis and while returning they should be given a pass or letter so that the policemen do not stop the empty vehicle. “Apart from this, the vehicles engaged in the movement of essential commodities should have a sticker of “Essential Commodities Services”, so that policemen do not stop these vehicles repeatedly at the check points and the supply chain continues,” Arora said.

“During this crisis, food, and fodder for humans, as well as animals and birds, also fall in the category of important and essential items,” Arora added.

Manufacturing units and factories have also been allowed to remain open for the continuous supply of goods to wholesalers. Apart from this, food processing units and packaging units will also remain open.

