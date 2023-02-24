Haryana to impose Section 144 CrPC around all secondary and senior secondary examination centres

To ensure a fair conduct of the secondary and senior secondary examination, Haryana’s Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Friday directed the Deputy Commissioners to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around all exam centres in their respective districts to prevent gathering and curb cheating in the examinations.

The examination will be held from February 27 to March 28, 2023 in 1,476 centres across the state.

Presiding over a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners regarding reviewing the arrangements for conducting secondary and senior secondary examination in the state, Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners to ensure repair works of boundary walls of schools and windows of classrooms by the district education officers. Directions were also issued to the DCs that they should also ensure adequate arrangement of furniture for proper seating arrangements of the candidates appearing for the examination.

Kaushal further directed the officers that adequate police arrangements should be made two hours before the commencement of the examinations to prevent external interference at the centres. He also asked them to ensure photostat shops around the examination centres are closed during the examination. “To ensure a smooth conduct of the examination, media’s entry should be prohibited inside the examination centres,” Kaushal added.

He also directed the officers concerned to ensure entry of candidates 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. “Around 302 flying squads have been constituted to strictly check cheating and other irregularities,” Kaushal said.

Same as last year, a control room is being set up at the Board of School Education headquarters, Bhiwani, and six control rooms at the district level. During the examination, the board will maintain a strict vigil though the control room at all the examination centres of the state.