Will build 5 old-age homes in state by 2022: Haryana to High Court

THE HARYANA government on Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will construct at least five old age homes in Rohtak, Hisar, Sonepat, Fatehabad and Palwal by 2022 and cover the remaining 16 districts by 2028.

The law requires the state to establish an old age home in each district. However, only one of 23 that exist in Haryana is owned and run by the government at present.

Nearly a month after the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli ordered the principal secretary (social justice and empowerment department), to remain present in court, the director of the department, Gauri Parasher Joshi, along with an affidavit placed on record a road map for establishment of old age homes in Haryana and informed the court that it has been sent to the finance department for approval, following which it will be placed before the Cabinet.

This was a response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Kuljit Singh Bedi through advocate Ranjivan Singh. While 22 old age homes out of the total 23 are run by NGOs in the state, there are seven districts where there is no old age home. The social welfare department has said it already has an acre of land in Rohtak, less than an acre in Hisar and five acres in Sonepat for setting up old age homes and other projects. The department has also written to HSVP for possession of land in Fatehabad for the purpose, the response stated.

To construct old age homes in 21 districts, the government has estimated that the cost will be around Rs 256.2 crore. For the first phase (2019-22), a budget of Rs 60 crore will be required for five districts. Old age homes will be constructed in 7, 5 and 4 districts in the financial years 2022-24, 2024-26 and 2026-28 respectively.

In the action plan, the government has said that priority will be given to indigent old persons who have no shelter, or have been abandoned by their families or are destitute or even those whose monthly income is less than Rs 10,000. In the second preference, the persons with a steady source of income will be allowed to live inside the old age homes against a monthly payment of Rs 5,000.

The government has said it is exploring the possibility of constructing old age homes through the public-private partnership mode. However, it told the court that after construction, proposals will sought from NGOs for running the old age homes and expenditure will be shared on a 90:10 ratio between the state and the selected organisation.