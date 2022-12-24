scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Haryana to give 2,500 every month to cancer patients

In May this year Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while meeting the families of cancer patients, had assured them that the state will extend every possible help to them

"Khattar had informed that the government will provide assistance to those patients whose family's annual income is up to Rs 3 lakh," a state government spokesperson said. (Representational/ Pixabay)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Haryana government has decided to provide a pension of Rs 2,500 per month for patients suffering from Stage III and Stage IV cancer for which a separate budgetary provision of Rs 68.42 crore has been made by the state.

“Earlier, Tripura was the only state in the country that was giving monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 to Stage 3 cancer patients.

More from Chandigarh

In May this year Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while meeting the families of cancer patients, had assured them that the state will extend every possible help to them. He then had informed that the government will provide assistance to those patients whose family’s annual income is up to Rs 3 lakh,” a state government spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...
70 kids’ deaths: Gambian panel holds cough syrup manufacturer Maiden culp...
70 kids’ deaths: Gambian panel holds cough syrup manufacturer Maiden culp...
December 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Commission
December 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Commission

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 07:09:19 am
Next Story

U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close