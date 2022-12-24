Haryana to give 2,500 every month to cancer patients

The Haryana government has decided to provide a pension of Rs 2,500 per month for patients suffering from Stage III and Stage IV cancer for which a separate budgetary provision of Rs 68.42 crore has been made by the state.

“Earlier, Tripura was the only state in the country that was giving monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 to Stage 3 cancer patients.

In May this year Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while meeting the families of cancer patients, had assured them that the state will extend every possible help to them. He then had informed that the government will provide assistance to those patients whose family’s annual income is up to Rs 3 lakh,” a state government spokesperson said.