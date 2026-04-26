Haryana to fund body repatriation and medical aid for legal travellers stuck in global war zones

In response to the recent deaths of youths abroad, particularly those who migrated in search of jobs and education, the Haryana government has decided to establish a special fund to support affected families.

Officials noted that poor households often lack the resources to provide proper treatment in case of accidents or crimes abroad, and in many cases struggle to repatriate the bodies of their loved ones. The situation has been especially difficult for families of youths caught in the Ukraine–Russia conflict, who sometimes wait months to bring back mortal remains.

A senior officer of the Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department told The Indian Express on Thursday that a policy defining the procedure and conditions for availing assistance is being drafted before implementation.