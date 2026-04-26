Haryana to fund body repatriation and medical aid for legal travellers stuck in global war zones

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In response to the recent deaths of youths abroad, particularly those who migrated in search of jobs and education, the Haryana government has decided to establish a special fund to support affected families.
Officials noted that poor households often lack the resources to provide proper treatment in case of accidents or crimes abroad, and in many cases struggle to repatriate the bodies of their loved ones. The situation has been especially difficult for families of youths caught in the Ukraine–Russia conflict, who sometimes wait months to bring back mortal remains.
A senior officer of the Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department told The Indian Express on Thursday that a policy defining the procedure and conditions for availing assistance is being drafted before implementation.
“This policy will cover only those persons who went abroad on a legal visa, not those who reached there via the dunki route. We plan to extend financial support as well as technical assistance to individuals facing difficulties abroad and to their families in Haryana,” the officer said.
Another official explained, “We have seen that families in Haryana face serious challenges when a member abroad encounters illness or accidents. Since bringing a body back is costly and involves complex procedures with authorities in both countries, we will try to extend every possible help. Our officials will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the concerned embassy to ensure the body is repatriated to India.”
In recent months, families of Haryana youths recruited into the Russian Army after travelling on study visas have faced immense difficulties even in bringing back their bodies. Within the past three weeks alone, four bodies from Russia have been repatriated to Haryana. These youths had gone abroad in search of better opportunities but died fighting in the war against Ukraine after allegedly being forcibly inducted into the Russian military.
In the most recent case, the body of 25‑year‑old Anshu was brought back on April 17 this year and cremated in his native Kathowas village in Rewari district. He had gone to Russia in April 2025 on a study visa but was allegedly drafted into the Russian Army and sent to the front.
Vikas Sheoran, a resident of Madanheri village in Hisar who lost his brother Sonu, 28, in the Ukraine war in 2025, said, “It costs nearly Rs 20–25 lakh to bring back a body from Russia. It was almost impossible to manage this from a war zone without the Indian government’s help. Families not only lose their loved ones but also their land, which they mortgage to cover the expenses of sending them abroad. So, the Indian government and the Haryana government must extend financial assistance too to such families.”
Activist Jai Bhagwan Dangi from Rohtak, who has been supporting such families since 2025, added: “The Haryana government must set up a dedicated team of officials to coordinate with families of youths stuck abroad for any reason, so that timely assistance can be extended.”
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