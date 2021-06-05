Haryana to formulate policy to manufacture electric vehicles

Dushyant, who also holds the charge of Industries and Commerce Department, said, “The state government has decided to formulate a policy to promote eco-friendly electric vehicles instead of diesel-petrol vehicles that cause pollution." (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

The Haryana government is soon likely to formulate a policy to manufacture electric vehicles and convert petrol-diesel vehicles into electric vehicles in the state. Officials said suggestions for the same will be invited after consultation with vehicle manufacturers and industry experts.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala presided over a meeting of senior officers of the Industries and Commerce Department in Chandigarh on Saturday and issued guidelines regarding policy formulation for e-vehicles.

Dushyant, who also holds the charge of Industries and Commerce Department, said, “The state government has decided to formulate a policy to promote eco-friendly electric vehicles instead of diesel-petrol vehicles that cause pollution. Apart from the purchase of new electric vehicles, the existing vehicles will also be replaced with electric ones at the end of their time. This work will be completed in a phased manner. In order to ensure that there is no problem in charging such vehicles, charging stations will be set up in every city as well as on all the main roads. Work has already started with the inauguration of the first charging station of the state in Panchkula. Apart from this charging stations will also be built at government offices and board & corporations, as well as private sites”.

“Haryana will lay emphasis on creating vehicle charging ports in all new apartments, high-rise buildings, and technology parks. The government will encourage the developing market for the disposal of electric vehicle batteries. Similarly, clean fuel and renewable energy-based charging/battery swapping stations will also be encouraged”, he added.