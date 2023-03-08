Haryana to form STF to make state free of tuberculosis

Haryana shall be constituting a State Task Force (STF) comprising government and private sector medical institutes and doctors to ensure Haryana becomes tuberculosis-free before 2025 – the target that prime minister Narendra Modi has set to make India TB-free.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. “To achieve this goal, a State Task Force (STF) will be formed, under which government and private sector medical institutes and doctors will work together to make Haryana TB-free”, Khattar said while directing officers concerned to “integrate the data of all the private clinics and nursing homes treating TB patients by establishing coordination with these institutions so that the real-time data of all the TB patients in the state can be known and timely treatment can be ensured”.

The Chief Minister also directed officials that mobile units be deployed in each district to detect TB patients so that door-to-door TB diagnosis tests can be conducted.

Directions were also issued to increase the number of Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) labs in the state.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Medanta Hospital, who attended the meeting virtually informed that “Health Department is working closely with Medanta Hospital to eradicate TB. On behalf of Medanta, 6 mobile vans equipped with digital X-ray and CB net machines are going to the districts to conduct the health checkups of the citizens. ”