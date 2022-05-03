Haryana to distribute 3 lakh tablets to students, teachers on Thursday

The Haryana government has planned to distribute as many as 3 lakh free tablets to students and teachers of government schools on May 5.

That day, the main function will be held in Rohtak where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will distribute the tablets.

Soon after, separate functions will be held at 119 locations at block level across the state where ministers, MPs, MLAs or other bureaucrats will distribute the tablets.

According to the officials, initially, the tablets will be distributed to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 and PGTs, who are called school lecturers too.

For the students and teachers three lakh tablets have already landed at their schools. The purchase orders have already been given for 2.3 lakh more tablets too which are likely to land at the schools by May-end.

Then these tablets will be distributed to the remaining students of Class 10 and Class 12. Purchase order of tablets for the students of Class 11 will be given later after the results of Class 10. In total, the officials estimate, nearly 7.5 lakh tablets will be distributed to students and teachers.

The number of PG teachers to whom the tablets will be distributed stands at 33,000. The officials have zeroed-in on Samsung tabs worth around Rs 12,000 each, with one-year warranty.

By providing tablets to the teachers, the government wants to enable them to communicate with the students digitally too.

An official said: “With these tabs, the teachers will be able to keep an eye on the activities of students like which videos they have watched on their tablets. On these tablets only education related apps will be available, not other platforms like Gmail, Google, YouTube or Facebook. For each day, 2 GB free data will be made available to the students and teachers. This facility will be available to the students till they complete their Class 12 and return the tablets to the schools.”

Free Jio or Airtel SIMs will be provided to the students and teachers. For this, they have been asked to provide their identity cards. This ambitious scheme of the state government has been named as e-Adhigam (Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules) under which tablets equipped with Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) software will be provided to the students studying in Class 10 to 12 in government schools.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the Haryana government’s e-Learning scheme will definitely prove to be a milestone in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Digital India.

“Through e-Learning, a student of Haryana will also become a global student.”

He said that during Covid, the parents did not have any resources to get the child online. “Today the government is going to fill this gap through e-Learning. This ambitious scheme will prove to be an effective step towards online education for most of the students studying in government schools, especially those students who are unable to buy devices like smartphones and tablets.”

An official spokesperson said:“Most of the students in government schools of Haryana come from lower-middle class or deprived sections. Sometimes due to no access to digital resources, students have to suffer academically but with the implementation of this e-Adhigam scheme students’ lives would be transformed in a big way. Now…the digital learning gap between the rich and the poor will end.”