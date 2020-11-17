Haryana to develop residential colonies for the poor, middle class in rural areas

Dushyant Chautala. (File)

Residential colonies will be developed for the poor and middle class in rural areas of Haryana on the pattern of urban areas. The first such model residential colony will come up at Israna village in Panipat district, it was decided at the fifth meeting of Haryana Rural Development Authority on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of rural development and panchayat department, chaired the meeting. He said, “The state government is planning to develop colonies on panchayati land to prevent migration of people from rural areas to the cities. With this, the middle class and poor people of the village will be able to get housing and other facilities in their village in a planned manner at affordable rates on a par with cities. While the plan for these colonies will be prepared by the department of town and country planning, the basic structure will be prepared by the Haryana Rural Development Authority.”

Dushyant added, “A model colony will be developed first at Israna village in Panipat district. After that, further steps shall be taken in other villages of the state too. While 60 per cent of the houses in this colony will be given to the residents of Israna, 40 per cent of the houses will be given through open bidding. A proposal to this effect has been passed by the gram panchayat and sent to the state government.”

“Labourers and employees working in the industrial area of Panipat are likely to be benefited by the colony which will be built at Israna because the rates of houses in Panipat city are comparatively higher than the rural area. Therefore, the labourers and workers working in Panipat can have a house at Israna colony and commute daily. Officers of town and country planning department have been asked to prepare a map of this model colony within a week,” Dushyant said.

