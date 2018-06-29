Haryana to construct martyrs’ memorials in their native villages

The proposal was put forth by Panchayats minister Om Prakash Dhankar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave his approval on it. (File) The proposal was put forth by Panchayats minister Om Prakash Dhankar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave his approval on it. (File)

In order to honour the sacrifices of soldiers, the Haryana government has now decided to construct martyrs’ memorials in their native villages across the state. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the proposal to this effect which was put forth by Panchayats Minister Om Prakash Dhankar.

According to the details available, the respective panchayats shall be asked to provide the land for construction of such memorials and the construction cost shall be borne by the state government. Sudhir Rajpal, principal secretary, Panchayats department, said, “Earlier, such memorials’ construction work used to be taken up by Zila Sainik Welfare Department. But now, we have decided to construct these memorials using Rural Development Funds. Once the modalities are finalised, the construction shall begin soon”.

“The proposal was put forth by Panchayats minister Om Prakash Dhankar and Chief Minister gave his approval on it. Panchayats are being asked to identify land where these memorials shall come up,” said Rajiv Jain, Khattar’s media advisor. Names of all the gallantry award winners, including of Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, shall figure on the plaques that will be installed at these memorials in their native villages.

The memorials shall come up in the land measuring 50 to 100 square yards and the structures to be built shall be of 15×15 feet each. Solar lights shall also be installed at the sites. A boundary wall and gates shall also be constructed to demarcate these memorials from other structures in the villages. The government is aiming to complete the work on all these memorials by August 15. In case of the villages, which have more than one martyr, all the names shall be engraved on the plaques installed at the memorials. Names of freedom fighters who belong to that village shall also be engraved on the plaques to be installed at these memorials.

“Post-Kargil war, Zila Sainik Welfare Boards were installing martyrs’ statues, but they had stopped doing so for the last few years. Thus, the state government decided that all those soldiers who attained martyrdom from 2015 to date, their memorials should be constructed in the villages. The memorial will also have a short story of the martyr’s valour and his brief life history,” Dhankar said. “Such an exercise will not only honour the sacrifice of our martyrs, but also motivate other youth to be ready for serving their nation,” Dhankar said.

