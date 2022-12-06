Haryana to conduct special camps to revalidate residents’ Aadhaar details

With the central government encouraging residents to get their Aadhaar documents updated, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Monday directed the additional deputy commissioners of the districts concerned to hold special Aadhaar updation camps in the state.

The chief secretary was presiding over a UID implementation committee meeting attended by additional deputy commissioners and other concerned officers via video conferencing.

The central government had on November 10 stated that residents whose Aadhaar cards were issued 10 years ago and who have not updated it since are encouraged to get their documents updated. “Some news reports have incorrectly reported that it has been made mandatory. It is informed to ignore these reports and social media posts. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has previously issued a press release underlining that it is urging and encouraging residents to keep their documents updated. The recently issued gazette notification also clearly mentions that residents “may” do so on completion of every 10 years,” it had said.

Mentioning that the chief secretary has directed the officers to expedite the process of Aadhaar revalidation, a Haryana government press release stated that “citizens having an Aadhaar generated more than 10 years ago need to revalidate details in their Aadhaar by updating the proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents to steadily avail the benefits of government services.”

The chief secretary directed the state registrar to continue deployment of at least three operational kits at each district-level mini secretariat and at least one operational kit at sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices, tehsils, sub-tehsils and blocks in all districts as residents visit these places for availing government services and Aadhaar facilitation.

The chief secretary further directed the IT department to ensure implementation of the in-house model in accordance with instructions issued by the UIDAI. He said that to strengthen the Aadhaar ecosystem, it has been decided to restrict the facility of new enrolment of adult residents at select Aadhaar centres only. The department should organise camps in collaboration with the education department to clear mandatory biometric update (MBU) pendency. The chief secretary directed the health department to ensure that all newborns are enrolled under Aadhaar.

He further directed the school education department to prepare a roster to conduct regular camps to enrol children who have been left out, in government as well as private schools. Regular camps shall be organised for enrolling children in Anganwadis. District-wise roster for this should be prepared by the women and child development department and be shared with deputy commissioners with a copy to UIDAI’s regional office in Chandigarh.

While presenting the Aadhaar card status of Haryana, deputy director general of UIDAI regional office (Chandigarh) Bhawna Garg apprised that a monthly target of updating 13.20 lakh Aadhaar cards has been fixed up to March 2023. So far, 2.99 crore Aadhaar cards have been generated in the state, including 18 lakh cards for children up to five years old, 67 lakh for those aged between five and eight and 2.14 crore for those aged 18 and above. Thus, achieving 100.37 per cent Aadhaar generation in the state.