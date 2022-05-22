scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Haryana to celebrate Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti on May 24

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shall be the chief guest and the government says it expect thousands of people to reach Karnal for attending the programme.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 22, 2022 6:47:28 am
The Haryana government shall be officially celebrating Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, this time. A state level function shall be held in Karnal on May 24.
“The Haryana government is paying tribute to religious leaders, sants and martyrs from time to time by organising public meetings, functions, and seminars all over the state. Besides, ‘Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana’ has also been specially started to celebrate the birth anniversary of great men in Haryana. While upholding the spirit of paying tribute to these great men, now the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department will be organising a state-level function to commemorate the Birth Anniversary celebration of Maharishi Kashyap on May 24, 2022 in Karnal,” a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

“This is for the first time that a decision has been taken to officially celebrate Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti in Haryana. Social organisations have also expressed their gratitude to the CM for the decision. The CM believes that the teachings, ideologies and philosophies of religious gurus and sants should be spread in the society,” the government spokesperson said.

