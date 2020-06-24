scorecardresearch
Haryana to bear transportation cost of construction labourers returning to state: Dushyant

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: June 24, 2020 1:31:36 pm
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that the state government would bear the transportation cost of migrant construction labourers willing to return to the state.

The state would provide Rs 1500 as transport fare to each construction labourer.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the state labour welfare board in Panchkula. “Companies belonging to building and other construction sectors want to bring back migrant labourers, for which the state will not only provide all basic facilities but also bear transportation expenditure worth Rs 1,500 of each labourer. This amount will be given as subsidy to them when they reach here. The government may also provide buses to bring labourers,” said Dushyant.

