Haryana to audit citizen services coming under Right to Services Act

Under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2004, there is a provision for delivery of notified services to the eligible persons within the prescribed time limit.

UNDER THE provisions of the Right to Service Act in Haryana, the audit of services provided by government departments will now be done by the office of the principal accountant general (audit), and a sample of all services related to the departments will be prepared by the office, a state government spokesperson said Monday.

Meenaxee Raj, secretary, Haryana Right to Service Commission, said, “This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion between the principal accountant general (audit) of Haryana and the chief commissioner of the Right to Service Commission. The decision has also been conveyed to the commission through a letter by the office of the principal accountant general (audit). Deficiencies noticed during the audit would now be included in the form of para in the investigation report of the concerned department or institution. In case of non-satisfactory response or non-response, a copy of this paragraph shall be sent to the commission not later than six weeks from the date of issue of the inquiry report. Four weeks’ time has been fixed for departmental formalities to respond to the inquiry report”.

“Under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2004, there is a provision for delivery of notified services to the eligible persons within the prescribed time limit. Earlier also, Haryana Right to Service Commission on the initiative of chief commissioner, has recommended to the state government to bring 53 services provided by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradthikaran (HSVP) under the purview of essential services. Along with this, it has also been asked to rationalize the time limit prescribed for various services,” she added.