Haryana tightens noose around dreaded criminals, gangsters

The Haryana Police have nabbed three most wanted criminals, four others involved in heinous crimes, four dreaded criminals involved in highway robberies, besides busting a gang of five inter-state robbers while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit dacoity at a petrol pump. In total, there have been over 16 arrests in the last 10 days in the state.

From the arrested accused, police also recovered a cache of illegal arms and ammunition including 19 pistols, and over 100 cartridges. Haryana’s DGP Manoj Yadava said, “Our field units including Special Task Force (STF) staged a massive crackdown on dreaded criminals while maintaining law and order across the state. Our teams are working extensively to prevent unlawful activities to ensure safety and security of citizens across the state.”

Divulging details, DGP Yadava added, “Police in Gurgaon has nabbed four dreaded criminals involved in highway robberies on gunpoint near the Rajasthan border following a brief encounter. More than 15 cases of robbery, dacoity and murder attempt have been registered against them in Haryana and Rajasthan. Four illegal pistols and cartridges were recovered from them. Arrested accused were identified as Govind, Maman, Mohit and Rohit.”

He added, “In Kurukshetra, a team of STF has arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal identified as Vicky alias Lala. Police also seized five illegal pistols and 27 cartridges from them. Other two were identified as Bunty and Aman. There are nearly 10 cases registered against Vicky, who also carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. Police have also arrested a most wanted Ankit carrying a reward of Rs one lakh from Jind district. Cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act were registered against him in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Gurugram. He was nabbed by a police team after getting input about suspect presence along with illegal weapons. Also, in a joint operation by STF Sonipat and Gurgaon, three accused, including a most wanted Sohit alias Rancho carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, were nabbed from Sonipat after a brief exchange of fire. Four pistols and 13 cartridges recovered from them. A life convict, who jumped parole in a murder case that he committed in 2006, was also arrested from Sonipat. He also carries a reward of Rs 25000 on his head.”



Giving more details, DGP Yadava said, “In Kaithal district too, five members of an interstate robber’s gang were arrested for hatching conspiracy to commit dacoity at a petrol pump. Five illegal pistols and 51 cartridges also recovered from them. All were found involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threat to kill and snatching registered at different police stations in Haryana and Punjab.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.