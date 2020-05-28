Haryana tightens its borders with Delhi, all interior roads also sealed

Haryana witnessed its biggest single-day spike with 123 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Haryana witnessed its biggest single-day spike with 123 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

In wake of the increasing Covid-19 cases in Delhi’s bordering districts of Haryana including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, Haryana government has decided to completely seal even interior roads, including those through villages, connecting these districts with the national capital.

Haryana had already sealed the main roads connecting these four districts with Delhi. Anybody coming from Delhi is not allowed to enter Haryana unless the person possesses an e-pass approved by the state’s Home Department.

Haryana, meanwhile, witnessed its biggest single-day spike with 123 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 92 cases were reported only in three districts including Gurgaon (68), Faridabad (18) and Sonipat (6).

Besides these, five cases each were reported from Karnal, Rohtak and Kurukshetra, four cases each in Hisar and Kaithal, three cases in Sirsa, two cases in Fatehabad and one case each in Panipat, Yamunanagar, and Charkhi Dadri.

In the last one week, Haryana has got 98 fresh cases in Faridabad, 111 in Gurgaon, six in Jhajjar and 27 in Sonipat — all with Delhi connection.

“The decision to seal all the inner and village roads connecting these districts with Delhi has to be taken because a lot of traffic movement has been noticed on these roads. Thus, the orders to immediately seal all such roads was taken and directions have been issued to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). The orders issued by Delhi High Court regarding movement between these districts and Delhi will be duly followed and relaxations are being given for essential services movement,” Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Gurgaon and Faridabad have been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases for the three consecutive days. Over 70 per cent of the total Covid cases in entire Haryana are in four districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Considering the third consecutive day spike in numbers of positive cases in Gurgaon, the District Magistrate Amit Khatri, Thursday, declared 60 containment zones. In addition to these, two containment zones have been declared in Pataudi and one in Sohna. Majority of these that include numerous residential areas have been declared containment zones till June 23, 2020 after Covid-19 cases came to light in these areas.

Gurgaon Civil Surgeon has been directed to conduct a door-to-door screening/thermal scanning of each and every person of the entire households falling in the containment zones. The health teams who will be conducting this screening/ scanning have also been asked to sanitise the gates/ door knobs of each and every household in such containment zones.

“Movement of public of the inhabitants of containment zone shall be restricted other than for essential services and emergency movements. The entire containment zone shall be sealed by deployment of adequate police force and setting up of required number of nakas etc. Further, all SDMs in coordination with ACP/ SHOs concerned shall identify the boundaries of the containment area immediately along with entry and exit point and shall also ensure that all the necessary essential services/ emergency movements/ authorized pass movement may be facilitated”, the orders issued by Gurgaon District Magistrate Amit Khatri read.

“It is imperative to strictly observe the lockdown and isolation measures to contain the further spread of Covid-19 in district Gurugram. Upon the recommendation of the DDMA Committee and Containment Review Committee, I ordered containment of certain areas due to Covid-19 positive cases reported in these areas, to prevent further spread of the Covid-19,” Khatri’s order read.

Haryana’s count reaches 1,504

Haryana’s total count touched 1,504 on Thursday evening. Out of these 881 patients (including 43 released in last 24 hours) have recovered and discharged from hospital. There are 604 active patients, while 19 people have lost their lives so far in the state. With fresh cases coming to light, the state’s recovery rate dipped to 58.58 per cent and the case-doubling rate also reduced to 16 days.

First Shramik train to West Bengal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, said, “The first Shramik train from Gurgaon to New-Cooch-Behar in West Bengal departed today. A total of 1,600 workers left from Gurgaon railway station at 6 pm today.”

Passport-facilitation for students

The Education Department has now asked all the principals that in pursuance of the Chief Minister’s announcement, it is requested to take the action accordingly for the issuance of the passport to the final year students. The Chief Minister, in 2018, had announced that students of final year studying in Haryana’s colleges will be helped in getting their passports that will be issued to them in their colleges. However, the announcement was yet to be fulfilled.

