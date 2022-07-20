scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Haryana ties up with Brazil to improve desi cow breed

The minister said that Brazil worked on improving the Indian breed and developed a new breed of cows — Girlando — which on average give 15 litres of milk.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 20, 2022 4:31:23 am
JP Dalal said that in the year 1911, the King of Bhavnagar had donated cows of Gir breed to Brazil. (Express File Photo)

The Haryana government, in collaboration with Brazil, will set up a Centre of Excellence for breed improvement of animals in Hisar, state Agriculture Minister JP Dalal Tuesday said. The state will also enter in to a memorandum of understanding with a Canada-based firm to set up centre to increase protein content in animal feed, he added.

Dalal said that in the year 1911, the King of Bhavnagar had donated cows of Gir breed to Brazil. The minister said that Brazil worked on improving the Indian breed and developed a new breed of cows — Girlando — which on average give 15 litres of milk. Dalal said that on similar lines, the breeds of Desi, Haryana, Sahiwal and Rathi cows should also be improved.

