Haryana: Three policemen suspended for ‘misbehaving, beating’ up HC lawyer

Panchkula Police has suspended three of its personnel for allegedly ‘beating up’ a Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer in their custody. The police have also canceled the FIR that was lodged against the lawyer.

According to reports, the three suspended police personnel were constables Varinder Singh, Iqbal Khan and Dilbagh Singh. The action had been taken against the three policemen after the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association.

According to sources, the now-suspended policemen had attended a call of one Deepak Aggarwal, a High Court lawyer at around midnight on Sunday. The lawyer had alleged that his neighbor had parked a scooter in his parking space.

The police party had gone to check the spot. Constable Dilbagh Singh had alleged that Deepak Aggarwal was ‘drunk’ and had misbehaved with him and also tore his uniform while they were taking him to the police station for some questioning.

Acting on constable Dilbagh Singh’s complaint, a case under sections 332 (voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing apublic servant in discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 5 police station against Deepak Aggarwal.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, in its statement, alleged that the police had illegally taken Aggarwal into custody when he was writing a complaint against a wrongdoer while sitting in his office.

The statement read, “He (Aggarwal) has called the police by dialing police helpline 112. The police officials suddenly picked up Aggarwal, manhandled him, beat him, and thereafter lodged a false and fabricated FIR by alleging that he has obstructed a police officer from performing his duty.”

The statement issued by the secretary of the bar association, Chanchal K Singla, further said, “Aggarwal has now been released from illegal custody, and the FIR against him has been cancelled. Three police officials have been suspended and departmental action is being taken against them. An FIR is also being registered against the guilty police officials.”

A departmental inquiry shall also be carried out against the suspended policemen by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Raj Kumar.