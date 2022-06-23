scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Haryana: Three MBBS students killed as car rams into divider, catches fire

Three other students suffered serious burn injuries in the accident which occurred on the Jhajjar-Meerut national highway.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 23, 2022 5:04:06 pm
haryana accident, MBBS studentsAll six were on their way to Haridwar from Rohtak.(Representative image)

Three MBBS students were killed and three sustained serious burn injuries after the car they were travelling in caught fire as it rammed into a divider on the Jhajjar-Merut national highway on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Pulkit of Narnaul, Sandesh of Rewari and Rohit of Gurgaon. All three were third-year students at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

The students who sustained serious burn injuries were identified as Ankit, Narbir and Sombir.

All six were on their way to Haridwar from Rohtak. The Sonipat police reached the spot and initiated investigations. Bodies of the deceased were kept at Sonipat’s civil hospital for postmortem while the injured were admitted to the PGIMS.

The PGIMS called a condolence meeting at 2 pm Thursday.

