Haryana: Three leaders from BJP, INLD to join Congress today

Three leaders from the BJP and Indian National Lok Dal will be joining the Congress in Haryana today.

They include rebel BJP leader Pawan Beniwal, industrialist Ashok Goel and former Member of Parliament Tara Singh’s son Kanwarjit Singh.

Ahead of the 2014 Assembly polls, Beniwal had quit INLD and joined BJP. He had contested from the Ellanabad constituency in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket against INLD’s Abhay Chautala but lost. With Abhay Chautala resigning from his post in support of the ongoing farmers agitation, the Ellanabad constituency is slated to go for a bypoll in the upcoming few months.

Although he lost, the BJP had appointed him as the chairman of the Haryana Seed Development Corporation from 2016 till 2019. However, Beniwal also quit the BJP in April this year as a mark of solidarity towards the farmers’ protests. Beniwal is also likely to be chosen as Congress’s nominee from the Ellanabad seat.

Karanjit Singh, the son of former Member of Parliament Tara Singh, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra. Karanjit, too, had been associated with INLD for long before quitting the party and is now going to join the Congress today.

The leaders shall be joining Congress during a ceremony at the party’s office in New Delhi.