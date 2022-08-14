Threat calls to MLAs: Accused were in touch with handlers in Pak, transacted ‘2.7 crore via 727 bank accounts’

Haryana Police on Saturday said that the investigations into the death threat calls made to some of the MLAs have revealed that the accused were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan.

Investigators so far have also found that the accused had allegedly transacted Rs. 2.7 crore through 727 bank accounts in the last eight months.

Police have found 18 virtual numbers operating from abroad in the phones of the six men that they have arrested so far. A few names of their accomplices settled in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and some other Middle East countries have also come to the fore during the police investigations.

“In the months of June and July, MLAs of Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi were threatened. In connection to this separate cases were registered. Calls demanding ransom were made to MLA Sonipat, Surender Panwar, MLA Sadhora, Renu Bala, MLA Safidon, Subhash Gangoli, MLA Sohna, Sanjay Singh, and some former MLAs of Punjab and Delhi. So far in this regard, we have arrested seven men — Amit Yadav alias Radheshyam Kumar Yadav, Saddiq Anwar, Sanoj Kumar, Kaish Alam, Dulesh Alam, Badre Alam, and Abulesh Alam — and a large number of cheque books, passbooks, ATM cards, mobile sims, mobile phones, and cash were recovered,” a Haryana police spokesperson said.

Giving details about the investigations, the spokesperson said, “A total of 18 virtual numbers have been found operating from abroad on the phones of the accused. The accomplices of the arrested accused are Iqbal Kaish Alam and Sadiq in the Middle East and Rakesh in Saudi Arabia, as well as Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir, Imran, MD Khan and Rafiq in Pakistan. All of them tried to extort money from the MLAs in a planned manner by claiming to be local gangsters. They threatened the MLAs on their mobile phones through WhatsApp and the internet”.

On the background of the accused arrested so far, police spokesperson added, “Abulesh Alam, son of Bablu Alam, a resident of Damavara in Bihar, earlier used to commit online fraud. He went to Bettiah (Bihar) jail in June 2021 in a case of POCSO and rape. Abulesh Alam trained Amit alias Radheshyam and his brothers Dulesh Alam, and brothers Kaish Alam in fraud and helped them get in touch with other gang members Iqbal Kaish Alam, Sadiq, Rakesh, Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir, and others sitting in Pakistan and the Middle East. The arrested accused, Kaish Alam, has lived in Dubai for about three years earlier. According to WhatsApp conversations recovered from the phones of Iqbal, Wasim, Ali, Nazir, it was found that in the last eight months 867 transactions were made through 727 bank accounts, and about Rs. 2,77,03,750 was transferred.”

About the ongoing investigation, police spokesperson said, “All these bank accounts were operated by Iqbal Kaish Alam, Sadiq, Rakesh, Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir, Imran, MD Khan and Rafiq sitting in Pakistan and Middle East countries. All 727 bank accounts discovered from the mobile phones of the accused have been seized. Investigations have revealed that 727 bank accounts seized were found of persons whose family members work in Middle East countries. The money received by fraud using these bank accounts is sent to Pakistan through Hawala. It cannot be denied that some of the account holders used may also be victims of fraud by this gang. Further investigation is underway”.