Haryana tells govt schools to hold meet within one week, plan for admissions

After permitting all government schools to open only for the administrative work, the Haryana government on Thursday asked all government schools to hold meetings of their management committees within one week and formulate plans for admissions of next academic year.

The fresh instructions came as another addition to government’s numerous relaxations introduced during lockdown 4.0.

The education department issued these instructions: “For the new academic year, all government schools are instructed to plan the first meeting of the members of the School Management Committee within a week to plan the admissions, to ensure 100 per cent enrollment, transition and dropout rate to zero.”

Haryana has already decided to open the offices at all government schools across the state, so that the administrative work that had been delayed due to the lockdown for two months can be carried out.

“The Directorate of School Education has directed all District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers, Block Education Officers, Block Elementary Education Officers, School Head / In-charge and Principals to open all offices on time at government schools and other educational institutions. Following the guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, Haryana, the school principals have been instructed to maintain hygiene while following social distancing, use of face masks, sanitizers etc. The state government has also given a one-time amount of Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 to all schools for purchasing soap, sanitizers, face masks, hand-wash, toilet cleaners etc,” a government spokesperson said Thursday.

“If the school principal needs support to distribute midday meal, text-books or to perform any other task of the school, then a teacher can be called. Physically disabled, pregnant women, staff members who are suffering from chronic disease have been exempted from attending school. It is necessary to sanitize school offices, furniture and rooms as well,” the instructions issued to all the government schools read.

Haryana Covid cases cross 1,000 mark

The Covid cases in Haryana crossed 1,000 mark with 38 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,031 till Thursday evening. Of these, while 681 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals (including 33 in the last 24 hours), there were still 335 active Covid patients.

Gurugram district leads with 107 active patients, followed by Faridabad (85), and Sonipat (48). After 22 patients were discharged in Jhajjar district, the number of active patients in the district came down to seven on Thursday evening.

Haryana’s recovery rate increased to 66.05 per cent while the case-doubling rate also reached 17 days. The fatality rate of Covid patients in Haryana was recorded at 1.45 per cent on Thursday evening, as the state also ramped up its testing with 3,477 samples per million of population.

So far, Haryana has sent 88,138 samples for testing. Out of these, while 82,372 samples tested negative, the report in 4,735 samples was still awaited.

