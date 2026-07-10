How a death by heart attack led Haryana to rollout tele-ECG service at 600 health centres

A patient, wheeled in at a sub-divisional hospital in Haryana, died during treatment. Doctors suspected a cardiac emergency but, there being no electrocardiogram (ECG) machine at the hospital, they could neither confirm the diagnosis nor decide on an immediate referral to a higher medical centre during the “golden hour” — the critical first 60 minutes after the onset of heart attack symptoms.

The death, however, became the turning point for Haryana’s public healthcare system.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao says the incident prompted a rethink on how cardiac emergencies are handled, particularly in rural areas where specialist care is often hours away. The outcome was Haryana’s Tele-ECG service, a statewide programme that has brought specialist cardiac diagnosis to government hospitals and primary health centres through digital technology.