Haryana teen ends life after gangrape, 2 held

A 17-year-old girl allegedly die by suicide after she was raped by three youths in a village of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, police said on Sunday. Police said two youths have been arrested while the third is on the run.

The girl, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was preparing for her Class 12 board exams, they said.

The family said the incident took place on Friday when the three accused allegedly took the girl to a neighbouring house and gangraped her. Later, the girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan of her house. Police said all accused are from the same village.

According to the complaint, one of the arrested accused is 21-year-old man, while the other is just 16 and a school student.

Badhra SHO Chandershekhar said the 21-year-old accused is on police remand while the minor has been sent to Borstal juvenile home. The third accused is an Armyman, who is yet to be arrested. The body was cremated on Saturday after post-mortem.