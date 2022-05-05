Haryana to form two task forces for schools to revolutionise education in state: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday launched a scheme to distribute nearly five lakh tablets among school students in Rohtak, during which he also simultaneously announced that the state will form two task forces for the education sector. While one task force will work on infrastructure, building, boundary wall, beautification, cleanliness, roads, water and toilets and other essential requirements of the schools, the other will ensure the arrangement of furniture in schools. The Chief Minister also said that within a year, arrangement of dual benches will be made for all schools of Haryana.

On Thursday, functions were held at more than 119 locations of the state to kick-off the free tablet distribution scheme, with all state ministers, MLAs and MPs attending the events.

At the state-level event,CM Khattar said that on Thursday a big revolution has been initiated in the field of education.“Till date, such a big campaign has not been launched for children of government schools in any other state of the country. No state in the country has distributed tablets to nearly 5 lakh children at once. Haryana is the first such state. The government will give tablets to children of Class 9 to Class 12,” Khattar said.

The CM then went on to add that there was a time when children wrote on slates and then on their copies. “Those slates today have been replaced by tablets,” he said.

According to the CM, the e-Adhigam (Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules) scheme, under which the tablets were distributed to the students, will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.

Rs 20,000 crore being spent on education

The Chief Minister said that Haryana spends the maximum part of its budget on the education sector, adding in the current annual budget alone, Rs. 20,000 crore was being spent on education. Khattar said that radical changes are being made in the field of education, for which budget constraints will not be allowed to come in the way. He then called upon the students to acquire skills in the field of IT and said that the government will make arrangements to improve the IT skills of children by giving them skill training in 3-D printing, drones, AI, blockchain and other technologies.

Subject-wise Olympiad for students soon

CM Manohar Lal Khattar also said that a subject wise Olympiad will be started for the students so that there is healthy competition among the students of Physics and Mathematics. “Children, who get good marks, will be sent to institutions like NASA and ISRO. Olympiads will be held at the district and state level, in which students will be given scholarships and prizes.”

Khattar said that the Indian Army consists of 10 per cent youth from Haryana. “But the number of Haryana officers in the Army was very less. Now the youth will be prepared for NDA and special coaching will be given to them.”