Haryana tally crosses 44,000 but 4 districts report zero new cases

HARYANA RECORDED another 797 new cases and 3 deaths on Wednesday, taking the Covid tally to 44,024 and toll to 503.

A few districts including Panipat, Karnal, Hisar and Palwal did not report any new case in the last 24 hours. While Faridabad reported 113 new cases, Gurgaon had 98, Sonipat (31), Rewari (57), Ambala (65), Rohtak (49), Panchkula (36), Mahendragarh (60), Jhajjar (28), Bhiwani (27), Kurukshetra (33), Nuh (6), Sirsa (100), Yamunanagar (36), Fatehabad (40), Kaithal (15), and Jind (3).

According to state’s Wednesday evening Covid bulletin, there were 6,827 active cases including 877 in Faridabad and 673 in Gurgaon.

The state’s recovery rate was recorded at 83.35 per cent as 612 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking total number of recovered patients to 36,694. The Covid fatality rate on was recorded at 1.14 per cent while the the positivity rate was 5.64 per cent.

